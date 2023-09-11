Winning Time season 2 episode 7: New finale details, run time

With the finale for Winning Time season 2 just a matter of days away on HBO, why not learn more about it?

First and foremost here, let’s start off with a reminder: This could end up being the series finale. It may not be what we want, but this is one of those scenarios we have to be prepared for at this point, thanks largely to the uncertain times we live in. We hope more people continue to check out this really-excellent season, especially since it does seem to be ending on a high note — after all, it’s the NBA Finals! This showdown between the Lakers and Celtics is one of the high points of their rivalry. It is also still an origin story to a lot of key players in the Lakers organization, and it may show further why Jeanie Buss is in the position she’s now in with the company.

For those wondering, the Winning Time season 2 finale is an extended episode at about an hour and five minutes. The title here is “What Is and What Should Never Be,” and you can see the official synopsis below for a few more details:

As the 1984 NBA Finals begin, tensions between the Lakers and Celtics reach new heights. While Buss fends off a potentially life-altering lawsuit, Claire faces the possibility of yet another bankruptcy, and Jeanie questions her place in professional sports. Later, Earvin and Larry battle to the bitter end of their first Finals face-off.

Will we at least get some closure here?

At the moment, it feels pretty easy to have confidence on that. Why wouldn’t we, all things considered? This is a show based on history, and it does make more sense to tie things up for now.

