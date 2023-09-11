Winning Time season 2 episode 7 (finale) spoilers: Lakers v. Celtics

Next week on HBO, you are going to have a chance to see Winning Time season 2 episode 7, otherwise known as the all-important finale. So what is at the core of this story? Well, think in terms of the rivalry between the Lakers and the Celtics. For most of the season, we have seen the show really build up the discontent between the two franchises. The first season was really about establishing the championship Lakers with Magic and Kareem. Now, it’s about building the battle between them and their greatest foes.

Of course, it goes beyond just the teams — it is also about Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. These are the two most iconic players arguably of the 1980’s for a reason, as they had so many huge battles over the years.

Want to learn a little more about the story ahead here? Then go ahead and check out the Winning Time season 2 episode 7 synopsis below:

With the NBA Finals, the tensions between Lakers and Celtics reach a new peak in 1984, and between Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

Obviously if you know the history of the NBA you know where this is going, but that is only a part of the fun with a series like this! One of the strongest things about this show is how it manages to consistently give you depth behind every single person on the show — whether it be the players to the coaches. Heck, we’ve even got this now with different franchises.

Remember that if you do love this show, continue to both watch it and also spread the word. There is no guarantee of a season 3 at the moment, but it is pretty clear at this point that a lot of people want to continue to watch it down the road.

