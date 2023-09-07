Winning Time season 3: Source author makes impassioned case

There are a lot of ways to advocate for a show coming back for more — but has Jeff Pearlman taken the case for Winning Time?

As some of you may know, the excellent HBO adaptation of the Los Angeles Lakers’ Showtime era is currently fighting for a season 3 renewal but unfortunately, nothing is altogether certain at present. The show has the challenge of coming out right in the midst of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, meaning there are not a lot of venues for promotion. Meanwhile, there are also a lot of people out there who just may not be subscribed to HBO or Max right now since there isn’t a lot of other on-demand programming right now.

Anyhow, Pearlman (the author of the source material Winning Time is based on) has led the charge for a season 3 for most of the past few weeks — but his latest post on Twitter may be one of the best:

I’ll be blunt: “Winning Time” is fighting hard to survive. Viewership keep going up, up, up. But if you want HBO to renew it and keep it going (and not have it f—–g end with Boston winning), we need views. Seriously. It’s the best show on TV. But #s matter. #winningtime

Given how many people out there hate the Celtics, isn’t this as good of a promotion as you can give? Honestly, we do think that a lot could depend on the final weeks of Winning Time this season and what those numbers look like at the end of the day. We want nothing more than to see the show come back, mostly because we’re just getting to a lot of the best stuff right now given where things are with Pat Riley.

Heck, as a basketball super-fan we’d love to see the show go long enough so that Michael Jordan and some other prominent NBA figures could start to become characters … but that’s just us.

