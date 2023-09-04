Winning Time season 2 episode 6 spoilers: The last before finale

As we prepare in order to check out Winning Time season 2 episode 6, what more can we say to properly set the stage?

First and foremost here, let’s get into a discussion here all about just how close we are to the end of the season already! It is crazy to think, but HBO only greenlit seven episodes of the Los Angeles Lakers-inspired series this time around. why is that? Well, consider it a direct result of the amount of story that they felt they had here. Don’t view the shorter order here as some sort of direct evidence that we’re about to see the series canceled. Absolutely we are worried about the lack of a season 3 renewal at present, but not to the point where we are drawing any assumptions about season 2.

Because of its proximity to the finale, the stakes are even higher in episode 6, and there is also a reason why the title of “Beat LA” is so important. This was a common chant back during the 1980’s by Boston Celtics fans as the rivalry with the Lakers hit all-new heights. This episode is a big reason why we had such a larger Larry Bird origin story earlier this season; the goal from the start here was to get people all the more engaged and intrigued with where things are now.

To get a few more details all about what’s coming next, just check out the Winning Time season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

The Lakers win another championship. But after humiliating defeats, they have to regroup to take on the Celtics.

How much story is there ultimately to tell within this show?

If we had it our way, we would take it through at least the entire career of Magic Johnson, including when he has that triumphant comeback to the sport years after his HIV diagnosis. He is such a big reason for Showtime and with that, of course he is the crux of the Winning Time story itself.

