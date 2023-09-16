Virgin River season 5 episode 11: Is another sneak peek coming?

Is there a chance that we could see another preview of Virgin River season 5 episode 11 before it arrives at the end of November?

If you have been online over the past week or so, then you will know that Netflix has already revealed at least one sneak peek for the holiday-themed installment, which carries over to episode 12 a.k.a. the finale. It seems as though in these episodes Charmaine is finally going to give birth, ending what feels like the longest pregnancy in the history of television. Also, we are going to have a chance in here to see Mel do whatever she can in order to locate her biological father, who may have actually been in Virgin River all this time.

As for whether or not we’ll get full closure on that, this remains to be seen — after all, it does remain noteworthy that there is a season 6 coming, and the producers obviously will want viewers to stick around for that.

Now if you are hoping to get some sort of larger preview for episode 11 over the next month or so, you are going to be disappointed. Do we think that the streaming service is going to eventually share something more here? Absolutely, but it will probably be around mid-November. That’s where we could see them sharing a scene or two — basically, anything to keep the excitement going for the next part of the story. They recognize that Virgin River is stealthily one of their biggest shows, especially when you think about the relationship between how many viewers watch it and how much it costs. This is not some The Witcher sort of spectacle, so you never have to worry about the price tag making it untenable to continue. (For the record, The Witcher gets enough viewers to make the cost worth it.)

In general, let’s hope for a little bit of drama in these holiday stories … but also more warm fuzzies. The show does those so well.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Virgin River season 5 episode 11?

