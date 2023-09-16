Is Alex Hibbert leaving The Chi? Is Kevin really moving?

Is Alex Hibbert really leaving The Chi before the end of season 6? Kevin’s future, at least for now, seems more and more in question.

Now, we should start off this piece by reminding you that we’ve known about the possibility of this character departing for a good while now. It’s been in the story and because of that, we are not going to sit here and say that our jaw is on the ground now at the thought. However, at the same time this is still hardly something that we want as a viewer, even if it makes sense for the character. It’s complicated: We are so invested in Kevin! We don’t want him to go anywhere. However, there’s no denying that Los Angeles holds a lot of opportunities for him as a gamer. This is something that he’s worked really hard at — and by the way, we do love that the show does actually indicate how much work does go in to being a success in this field. A lot of people think you just casually pick up a controller and that’s it.

During this past episode again, we saw Kevin packing away things and getting closer and closer to the move. Now, the end of this story was cut off due to Pastor Stanley’s funeral and Papa’s powerful eulogy; with that in mind, it is hard to say where things are going to go from here.

Also, we should note that, at least for now, there is no confirmation that Hibbert is 100% leaving the show. For now, it’s at least something to think a lot about heading into episode 8, which we know already is the midseason finale. By virtue of that, almost anything could happen.

Do we think that there will be a cliffhanger at the end of that story? Probably, but it remains to be seen whether or not it’s going to be tied to Kevin in any way.

Do you think that Alex Hibbert is going to be leaving The Chi at the end of season 6, or even before then?

