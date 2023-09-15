The Chi season 6 episode 8 promo: Will Douda die?

Showtime is promoting The Chi season 6 episode 8 as the midseason finale, meaning that you’re going to be waiting a long time following it to see what is coming up next.

At this point, you can argue that the last two episodes are some of the best that we’ve seen this series do in years — just think about all of the drama and emotion that they’ve brought to the table, plus also the performances around the big funeral for Pastor Stanley. Papa has to find a way to honor his memory and live for the two of them moving forward.

As we do prepare now for the final chapter of the year (most likely), we tend to think that all eyes are on Douda and it has to be that way. Some of this is reflected further in the promo for what lies ahead, which you can see over at the link here. In this, you see more plans circling around arguably the show’s biggest adversary, someone who is belittling Emmett and also someone who has now issue killing or having someone else kill people who stand in his way.

It is easy to argue that it is going to be Emmett who is ultimately the guy responsible for his demise, largely due to the fact that he’s the guy who has the most to gain from taking him out and has been put through a lot. Yet, Papa being the one to do it would have its own sort of emotional consequence.

There is also another question to wonder here: Is death really the way in which things go for Douda? You can also argue that he gets found out for his misdeeds and goes to prison, but then you are counting on the police to do their job and for him to be convicted. Given who he is and what he’s gotten away with so far, that is a dicey proposition.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering The Chi season 6 episode 8 right now

What do you think is going to happen moving into The Chi season 6 episode 8 on Showtime?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







