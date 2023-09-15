The Chi season 6 episode 8 spoilers: Shocking aftermath

Next week on Showtime you’re going to have a chance to see The Chi season 6 episode 8 — want to learn more about what’s next?

Well, the first thing that is worth noting here is that the title for the next episode is “Who Shot Ya?” — that alone should be a signal that some huge stuff is coming. This is presumably the final episode for quite some time, otherwise known as the midseason finale. There are eight episodes still after the fact here, but now there is no return date for those and we’re going to need to exercise at least a little bit of patience.

Now, let’s get to setting the stage for a moment. Below, you can check out the full The Chi season 6 episode 8 synopsis with other insight all about what lies ahead here:

The aftermath of unexpected events ripples through the city; Darnell makes a bold offer; Alicia confronts Tiff.

Are there going to be tears over the course of this?

We don’t think there needs to be some sort of incredibly-complicated answer to this: You better believe it. How can there not be, based a lot on what we have seen so far? We are anticipating that there could be at least some closure on a few stories that we’ve seen for the better part of the past several weeks, but also a few more dangling threads.

After all, remember this: The writers are going to do something to get you excited for the second half of this season, no matter when it airs. Our feeling? Well, it makes sense if the future of at least one character hangs in the balance. That doesn’t mean you kill someone off; rather, remember that there are some other ways that you can facilitate a little bit of drama. This has been a really great season, so let’s just hope that continues the rest of the way.

(Photo: Showtime.)

