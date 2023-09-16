When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 8: More wedding talk

Is there a chance that we are inching closer to the big Lucas, Elizabeth wedding on When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 8? Let’s just say we are hopeful.

First and foremost, we should begin this by saying that we’re still hoping for a chance to see the big wedding happen at the end of the season, though unsurprisingly, the producers are keeping their cards close to the vest here. We do think there’s a good chance that we will see it transpire eventually, but there’s also a case for saving it in season 11 to keep people watching.

No matter what we get, we can at least go ahead and say this: You are going to have a chance to see over the course of this weekend’s episode some more conversation! At the moment, we’ll be happy for that.

If there is one reason why the wedding may not happen this season, it is just because of everything else happening in Hope Valley. Remember, going into this story there are going to be some huge questions all about Montague and what the character is up to. Were some of the residents of Hope Valley duped into doing something that they would not have done otherwise when it comes to giving Madeline that property? You do have to consider that at the moment. Also, this could lead to some big consequences to the town.

Opening up the hot springs was necessary to keeping Hope Valley afloat; is Montague’s efforts tied to that? Is it such a distraction that the wedding may not happen for a little while? These are at least the questions we are left to wonder right now; we will have to wait and see more of what happens when the next installment actually arrives.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding When Calls the Heart and what lies ahead this weekend!

What do you most want to see moving into When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates that we don’t want you to miss.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







