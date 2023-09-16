Mayor of Kingstown season 3 premiere date hopes after renewal

For those who did not hear the news recently, a Mayor of Kingstown season 3 is officially coming to Paramount+ down the road! That is exciting, but there are still some other questions. Take, for example, when the series could actually air.

The first thing that is worth noting when breaking down this particular subject is just how much inevitable uncertainty there is here. After all, remember the number of different variables that are at play.

The ongoing strikes – Until the WGA strike is over, the creative team cannot work on any scripts. Writers deserve a fair deal, and we hope that one is coming their way at some point in the relatively near future. The SAG-AFTRA strike, meanwhile, needs to be over before production can begin and once again, actors deserve to be paid for their work and to have some element of job security.

Jeremy Renner’s health – This is a big one. Even when the strikes are over, we are talking here about a man who has spent most of the year recovering from a near-fatal accident. This needs to be done on his own schedule and patience has to be required here.

The best filming timeline – Given where Mayor of Kingstown is shot, you don’t want to be out there during the winter months. We tend to think that spring or summer makes the most sense, and that would enable the scripts to get polished and ready to go.

Our projection for now

In the end, it makes the most sense for things to be ready to air at some point in 2025 but due to all of the variables mentioned above, we hesitate to get any more specific than this. Why would we, since that could generate a certain element of false hope?

