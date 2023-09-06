Mayor of Kingstown renewed for season 3; Jeremy Renner back

After months of questions, the folks over at Paramount+ have finally confirmed the future status of Mayor of Kingstown — and let’s just say it is good news.

According to a new report coming in right now from TVLine, you are going to see the Jeremy Renner series come back for a season 3. Not only that, but they have also indicated that Renner will be back as Mike. This has long been one of the big question marks, given that the actor was in a near-fatal snowplow accident over the course of the last holiday season. We always got the sense that he would want to return depending on his recovery, and we are pleased to see that this is the case.

Now that we have said this, we do have to imagine that it’s going to take a little bit of time in order to get the next chapter of the show on the air. Of course, Renner’s recovery is going to be top priority moving forward, and the future of the entire series will be contingent on when he is ready to go back to work. Also, we also have to remember here that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA remain on strike, and getting resolution to these two things is also going to be important in order to determine when work can truly begin. Writers and actors deserve a fair deal, and these are the sort of things that cannot be rushed at the end of the day.

For the time being, we’d be surprised if we see Mayor of Kingstown back before we get around to late 2024 or early 2025, but we will wait and see what happens! No matter when it returns, we are sure that Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon are going to come up with a story that is as action-packed and intense as always.

Oh, and hopefully we get some renewal news on another Sheridan show in Special Ops: Lioness.

