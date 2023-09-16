Ted Lasso season 4: Could it be announced this fall?

Given that several months have passed since the end of season 3 on Apple TV+, is this proper time to consider a Ted Lasso season 4? At the very least, we do personally think that there are some fascinating conversations to be had on the subject.

Take, for starters, the fact that we still feel somewhat bittersweet over the end of Ted’s story. It may have been the conclusion that Jason Sudeikis and the creative team had in mind from the beginning, but the story evolved past that premise and for us personally, it would have been better to see Ted find a way to stay in the UK, especially after Rebecca helped to find a way to bring his ex-wife Michelle and son over to start a new chapter for themselves. It could have been complicated, but Ted was happy there! Save for a tiny scene at the end coaching his son, we never got a single glimpse to suggest that Ted was actually happy back in America. That is especially true given the fact that he didn’t have his right-hand-man Coach Beard anymore.

You can argue that a spin-off surrounding a women’s team at AFC Richmond makes sense, and that could be the next thing coming; or, it’s possible that we could get a season 4 proper to try and right some of the wrongs of season 3. (Of course, the producers may not think that some of their decisions were wrongs…)

Either way, will we hear some news this fall?

Right now, we consider there to be an outside chance. A lot will depend on when TV writers are paid what they deserve and the WGA strike can conclude. If that is soon, then maybe there is a chance for some talks between the powers-that-be. No writing has been done during this strike period, but these past few months may have allowed everyone a chance to reset and reevaluate. It may be a little too soon this fall, but we do tend to think that come the first half of 2024, we will get at least some sort of update.

Do you think that we could get news on a Ted Lasso spin-off at some point this fall?

