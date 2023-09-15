Foundation season 2 finale: Show EP tees up season 3, season 4

On the heels of the Foundation season 2 finale over at Apple TV+, it is clear that so much other good stuff is coming. While the show has not been technically renewed for a season 3 as of yet, it feels pretty certain that you are going to have a chance to see that. The story is written and as a result of that, the cast just has to be able to film. That won’t happen amidst the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

So what about beyond that? When you are adapting the work of someone like Asimov, you really do have to plan ahead. We’ve heard the producers say before that this has been a focus for a rather long time and now, we’re getting a chance to hear it all over again. Speaking to TV Guide, showrunner David S. Goyer notes that he and the team have plotted out multiple potential endpoints depending on what Apple TV+ decides:

We have the broad strokes of [Season] 4 all mapped out. We know where all the major characters wind up at the end of [Season] 4. It doesn’t mean we might not shimmy along the way. We have some very broad strokes for how some of the subsequent seasons would map out. I don’t know how many seasons I’m going to get and I don’t want to leave the audience hanging, so we’re building a satisfying offramp that can be achieved at the end [Season] 4 and another one at the end of [Season] 6, and the ultimate one at the end of [Season] 8.

I kind of know what the last episode is and what the ultimate fate of some of our ongoing characters will be, and it’s just a question of whether or not that happens at the end of Four or whether or not that happens at the end of something like a Season Six or a Season Eight, but I certainly know what the last 15 minutes of the show are, and I doubt that’s going to change much, and we’ve planted seeds for those even from the first episode.

When you do consider all of this, to us the most important thing becomes the streaming service tipping you off on what they want far enough in advance to give a show like Foundation a proper end. We do tend to think that the Lee Pace series performs well enough to stick around many more years, so let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the best, shall we?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on a possible Foundation season 3

How many seasons do you think we are going to get of Foundation over at Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







