Foundation season 3: Is it renewed, canceled? Premiere date talk

Following the season 2 finale on Apple TV+ today, can you expect a Foundation season 3 to happen — and when could it air?

First and foremost, we should really indicate that technically, the streaming service has not ordered more of the Lee Pace series, but it also seems to be a foregone conclusion. After all, the show was actually in production prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, and we know that it has routinely been in the top 5 shows listed on the Apple TV+ app. If you’re worried about a renewal, the simplest answer that we can give you is “don’t be.” There will be more at some point — the real question is when rather than if.

Now, let’s go ahead and get into the next question: Just when the show could actually come back. Because Foundation is an ambitious show with a lot of effects and post-production, it is a far too ambitious goal to imagine that you’ll see it at this point next summer. First, the actors of SAG-AFTRA need to get a fair deal — and the same goes for the writers of the WGA, by the way. After all of this happens, production can restart and from there, we’ll have a chance to get a slightly better sense of things.

For the time being, though, our generation expectation is that we are going to see the third season at some point in 2025 — it’s our hope that there’s some other news that comes out over the next several months that gives us a little more clarity, but we will have to wait and see.

If nothing else, we certainly know that there is enough story from Isaac Asimov for another season — but then also plenty more seasons after the fact. This is about as epic of a story as you are going to find within the world of sci-fi television.

What do you most want to see on Foundation season 3, no matter when it airs?

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

