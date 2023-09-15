Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3: Who is Quân?

As we get ready for the premiere of Power Book III: Raising Kanan later this year, are you ready to meet Quân? Well, we at least know that someone new is entering the picture moving into the latest batch of episodes.

According to a new report from Deadline, Little Fires Everywhere actor Paul Yen is going to play an important recurring role as the aforementioned character. Starz isn’t giving that much more away, but it is fair to say that in one way or another, he is going to interact with some other characters including Kanan or Raq.

To get a refresher on what is coming up for this season overall, why not go ahead and check out the official logline? Take a look below:

In Season 3, Kanan finds himself grappling with the very notions of right and wrong. Good and evil. Fidelity and disloyalty. And he’s not alone. Every member of the Thomas family must confront an existential crisis that challenges their very identity. Whether it’s Marvin, who’s still trying to redeem himself or Raq, who’s finally coming clean, or Lou, who’s wrestling with his own evil, or Jukebox, who’s simply trying to break free from her family’s pathology, they are all attempting to redefine and reinvent themselves. They won’t all be able to complete this intensely personal quest, but for those who do, the destination may reveal the most terrifying secret. There is no right and wrong or good and evil. There are no absolutes. In the end, there’s just you.

The thing that we are most excited to see in season 3 is (hopefully) an appearance from none other than Breeze, a mysterious figure who is known throughout Power lore as a foundational figure to Kanan, Ghost, and many others. We’d love to meet them before season 3 is over, or at least get a better sense of what their impact could be in this world long-term.

(Photo: Starz.)

