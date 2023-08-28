Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 premiere date revealed

Thankfully, Starz hasn’t made us wait to get an official Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 premiere date — and it is coming this year! In a new press release today, the network confirmed that new episodes are going to be coming on Friday, December 1 both on Starz and also the app.

This news comes on the heels of Power Book IV: Force being set to premiere on Friday, December 1, which means that we are moving from one show to the next pretty quickly. There is a lot going on moving forward, and this could be a shocking, violent, and chaotic batch of episodes to come.

Want to get a few more details about what lies ahead this year? Then just check out the newly-revealed season 3 synopsis below:

Over the last two seasons of “Raising Kanan,” Kanan Stark has slowly learned the truth about not only his mother, but also himself. It has been a tortuous journey for him and everyone around him. With each new revelation, Kanan has been forced to confront his family’s seemingly never-ending web of secrets and lies. He has spent much of this time in a state of denial, but now, Kanan’s blinders are finally off, and he doesn’t like what he sees. In season three, Kanan finds himself grappling with the very notions of right and wrong. Good and evil. Fidelity and disloyalty. And he’s not alone. Every member of the Thomas family must confront an existential crisis that challenges their very identity. Whether it’s Marvin, who’s still trying to redeem himself, or Raq, who’s finally coming clean, or Lou, who’s wrestling with his own evil, or Jukebox, who’s simply trying to break free from her family’s pathology, they are all attempting to redefine and reinvent themselves. They won’t all be able to complete this intensely personal quest, but for those who do, the destination may reveal the most terrifying secret of all. There is no right and wrong or good and evil. There are no absolutes. In the end, there’s just you.

By the end of this season, we certainly think that the title character is going to be closer to becoming the version played by 50 Cent on the show than ever before. He is certainly understanding that you need to be ruthless and aggressive in some ways that he never was before. So much of his innocence has been lost, and what’s left will consider to wither away.

