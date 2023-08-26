Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere promo: Eyes on Tommy

Are you ready to check out the Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere over on Starz? It’s going to be here in just a matter of days and it’s going to be fire in so many ways. You got Tommy Egan on a revenge tour, while at the same time he is working to build up his empire and also build some more relationships across the great city of Chicago.

Within the world of the Joseph Sikora series, things are always evolving … and the latest promo gives you a better sense of not just that, but also the danger that surrounds him.

If you head over here, you can see that promo, one that tries to make it clear that in a TON of different ways, Tommy is very-much the head of the snake in the eyes of the authorities. They are going to do more or less everything in their power to stop him, but do you think that this is going to keep Tommy from doing what he does best? Just think about all the action sequences we’re going to get — the fights, the rivalries, and of course the drama. While Power Book IV: Force season 2 does have a new showrunner in Gary Lennon, we are pretty convinced that the show still knows what it is. The delivery may be a little different, but this is a crime drama that also has a lot of nostalgia baked in.

Viewers love Tommy Egan. He’s a flawed guy, but is still likable, funny, and of course dangerous. We’ve been in this era of the anti-hero ever since the early days of Tony Soprano and Walter White, but you can plug Tommy right in with all of them.

The biggest question entering season 2

When is Tommy is going to learn the truth about Liliana’s death? We sure hope it’s soon, mostly because that amps up the drama. (Also, don’t you think Tommy’s going to cancel Christmas on Liliana the second everything is out there in the open?)

