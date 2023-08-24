Power Book IV: Force season 2: Tommy vs. Stacy and Bobby

Can you believe that the Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere is just one week away? It shouldn’t be some shock that there is chaos around every corner, and the latest preview reminds us of that so many times over.

Want to get a better sense of what we’re talking about here? Then be sure to head over to this link! This video gives you a good sense of some of Tommy’s adversaries from a law-enforcement standpoint in Stacy and Bobby, who totally are not the only problems that he will be forced to deal with over time. Shall we make a list of some of the problems awaiting him?

The CBI — or at least Jenard – It seems that Joseph Sikora’s character is working with Diamond in the early going in season 2. However, he’ll have some problems courtesy of Jenard at some point. They all are after the same thing, that is really control of the entire Chicago drug game.

The Flynn family – We know that Claudia is responsible for Liliana’s death, but Tommy hasn’t figured all of that out as of yet. Be prepared for this showdown to dominate in terms of airtime for a good chunk of the season.

Federal law enforcement – Are some of those cameos from Power Book II: Ghost characters at the end of season 1 going to mean something? We tend to think that there is a larger story being set up, but it does remain to be seen as to when everything is going to be paid off.

All of this is without even getting that much further into Stacy and Bobby — or whoever else may step up and decide that they’ve got a problem with this character. Seeing the journey play out will be a part of the fun. While we feel like Tommy will survive what is thrown at him, there are never any guarantees that those close to him will. We’ve already got proof several times over that they often do not.

Related – Check out some more information now all about the Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere

What do you think is going to happen with Tommy on Power Book IV: Force season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







