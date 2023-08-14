Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 1 spoilers: ‘Tommy’s Back’

Can you believe that we are getting close to Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 1? The premiere is coming on September 1, and the title for this all-important story is pretty simple: “Tommy’s Back.” We are entering a new era for the Joseph Sikora series, and with that comes a story that could feel in some ways like a new pilot. Remember that we have another showrunner now in Gary Lennon, and that means that there could be a slightly different energy.

Also, remember here that Tommy Egan also has to consider some new options in his life. Liliana is gone, his last business fell apart, and he has to find a way to move forward. He’s got some sort of partnership with Diamond going. Will that really last, though? That is one of the big things with this show, given that dynamics and events are ever-changing and that’s been the way things are from the very beginning.

Without further ado, let’s just go ahead and share the full season 2 episode 1 synopsis below — this is, after all, the right way to set the stage:

Tommy and Diamond hustle to keep CBI’s game ahead of Jenard’s new faction in the streets, while Tommy makes solo moves to avenge Liliana’s death; all the while, Tommy hasn’t forgotten his ultimate goal to become a kingpin.

We wouldn’t be shocked if this premiere concludes in a way where there is another big twist dropped and from there, we get a chance to better see how Tommy and his crew move forward. There isn’t anything mentioned in that synopsis about JP or some of the other characters tied to him personally and yet, we do still think that they will all have a big role to play here before everything is said and done. Just be prepared for that accordingly.

(Photo: Starz.)

