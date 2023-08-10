Power Book IV: Force season 2 trailer: Tommy’s back at it

As you get prepared to see the Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere on September 1, we are stoked to have something new to share today! The folks at Starz have released a new trailer that is stuffed to the brim with action, drama, and all sorts of other good stuff.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the full trailer play out — and also enjoy a lot of the next phase of Tommy Egan’s journey. Through a lot of the first season we saw the character work to build a new life in Chicago, only for a lot of it to crash down in the end. His second-in-command Liliana was killed, and you gotta think that he will want revenge. Doesn’t that mean that Claudia Flynn is going to meet a quick end? On paper, you would think so.

For at least some of the season ahead, you’re going to see Tommy work with Diamond and potentially others to build a new empire, while dealing with both his rivals and also the Feds. Remember the ending of season 1 set the stage for some familiar faces from the original Power could be coming back in some form.

If you want a few new details on what’s ahead, go ahead and check out the official logline:

Nothing stands in Tommy Egan’s way this season as he makes his play at becoming the sole drug distributor in Chicago. Alliances form and competitors become targets as a turf war heats up and Tommy must race to stay one step ahead of everyone. Meanwhile, a federal task force is zeroed in on him and he has an eye on a special someone, forcing him to decide what he is willing to sacrifice to claim Chicago as his.

