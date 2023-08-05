Power Book IV: Force season 2: See Joseph Sikora in key art

Are you ready for the Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere to be here in just under a month? Make no mistake that at this point, we absolutely are! It has been a super-long wait since the first season wrapped and because of that, our interest has only increased by leaps and bounds.

So what more can we do to better set the stage for what is next? How about share the official key art with Joseph Sikora at the center of it? Above, you can see the image that, somewhat similarly to season 1, features Tommy Egan in his iconic car.

What we can tell you in terms of the story ahead is that the latest chapter of Power Book IV: Force could be as much about vengeance at is anything else. At the end of the first season, Tommy lost someone pretty darn dear to him in Liliana. Due to that, he will need to spend a certain part of the next chapter finding a way to hold those involved accountable. We know that this will eventually bring him to Claudia Flynn, who we know already has a pretty complicated history with him. The same goes for the entire family.

In the midst of this quest for revenge, Tommy is going to work to continue to build his drug empire in Chicago, knowing full well that he has made a number of enemies. Not only are there multiple groups who want him gone, but you also have to remember the presence of the feds at the same time.

Based on the way in which season 2 concluded, we don’t think it is that much of a stretch to say that some of these people are not going to be going anywhere in the near future.

