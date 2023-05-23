Power Book IV: Force season 2 teaser: Tommy causes chaos

Are you ready for the Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere on Starz? Sure, we know that we’re stuck waiting until September 1.

However, we also have now seen the latest teaser, and it is one that makes one thing abundantly clear — there are going to be some major fireworks within the next part of Tommy Egan’s journey! He is set to take over the city of Chicago, but what exactly stands in his way? What sort of obstacles is he going to be forced to overcome?

If you see the link here, then you can tell that in season 2, Joseph Sikora’s character could be up against everything from the police to even potentially a military force. That is a lot to take in all at once, and we certainly tend to think that the obstacles the character is facing are more extreme than ever … but isn’t that also the point?

If you thought that Tommy was hellbent on getting what he wanted before, you really have not seen anything yet. This season he’ll be starting off trying to get some sort of revenge on the death of Liliana, which we do tend to think will eventually take him to Claudia Flynn. Is there any way she survives this? That’s one big question to wonder, with the other being if there is a way for the Flynn family to stay together at all.

After all, when you look at Tommy’s competition in the drug game right now in the city, it seems like they are all split apart and broken. Diamond and Jenard are far from unified, and that’s without even getting into whether or not any other newcomers enter the picture.

Given that Power Book II: Ghost had a crossover as of late with Tommy, it’d be great to see something similar here. We’ll just have to wait and see if that’s possible.

Related – Get some more news on the show’s season 2 premiere date

What are you the most excited to see entering the Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere on Starz?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also keep coming back for more.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







