Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date, new info revealed

If you are curious to get a Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date, or more news on what’s next, we are happy to help on both fronts!

So what can we say right now all about what the future holds? Well, let’s start with the fact that the Joseph Sikora series is going to be back on Starz come Friday, September 1 at midnight. You are starting to see more of where Tommy is at right now on Power Book II: Ghost, but he is going to be back in Chicago here, working to both get revenge for Liliana’s death and also move his business further.

Want some more insight? Then check out the official season 2 logline below:

After cutting ties in New York, Tommy Egan’s newfound family and ruthless drug game enticed him to stay in Chicago. The explosive second season begins with Tommy on a mission to avenge the death of Lilliana, his former nemesis turned business partner. With Diamond (Isaac Keys) and Jenard (Kris D. Lofton) at odds, the Flynn organization weakened, and a new connect on the scene, Tommy is more determined than ever to take over the Chicago drug world.

Given how fractured a lot of the other characters on this show are right now, we don’t think that he’s going to have a hard time finding a way to get atop the pyramid at this point. The bigger problem we foresee him having right now could come via the authorities.

If you remember, we saw some teases at the end of season 1 that suggest that more of the feds could eventually be after Tommy. Sure, he is presumed dead in New York, but what happens if some of these people realize that he’s not? there is a lot of danger that could eventually find him there! He has to be prepared for that.

