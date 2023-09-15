Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be diving back into the Max Thieriot series at some point soon?

Make no mistake that we absolutely want more — but whether or not we’re going to get more anytime soon remains to be seen. First and foremost here, let’s make it clear that the long break between seasons is still here, largely because the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are also still there. We have to wait and see if there is a chance for some sort of resolution soon.

Here is what we can say at the moment: It appears as though there is a chance that we’re going to see the WGA meet again with the AMPTP (the coalition of networks and streaming services) over the course of next week, and hopefully that leads to the writers getting the deal they deserve. If that happens, there is also a chance here that we could see the firefighter drama back at some point in February. Late January could still be possible, but it would take an end to everything that is going on strike-wise that is a little bit faster than what we are most likely going to get at the end of the day here.

Do we think that CBS will continue to promote Fire Country over the next few weeks? Sure, but at the same time we know that this is not going to be enough for a lot of us out there who are eager to learn a whole lot more about what actually is coming up next. To think that if this was a typical fall season (and writers and actors had a fair contract), we’d be a couple of weeks away from something big!

Alas, that’s not the case here and there question marks keep coming up.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Fire Country, including some other discussion on the story

What do you most want to see moving into Fire Country season 2 as the show moves forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







