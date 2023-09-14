Fire Country season 2: Will the long break impact story?

We know that a Fire Country season 2 is going to be coming to CBS at some point — unfortunately, there aren’t a lot of specifics beyond this right now.

Ultimately, what is happening right now is tied almost directly to the fact that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes remain ongoing. Trust us when we say that we would like for these to end at some point in the near future but unfortunately, there still is not much of a timeline on that. We remain in a wait-and-see mode and regrettably, this could actually be where we are for some time moving forward. A little bit of patience is going to be required as we move from point A over to point B.

Of course, we’ve made our stance pretty clear on this: The writers and actors deserve a fair deal and they have for a while. We hope that we’ll see some progress on that soon.

Let’s get back now to the subject at the heart of this article and that is pretty clear: Whether or not the story of season 2 will be impacted at all by the long delay. We understand that it may be easy to think that but in reality, the answer here is actually quite simple: It won’t be. We are going to see the same exact story that was set up at the end of season 1 finale, and there is not necessarily any reason for the show to do some larger-than-expected time jump now. Fire Country is the sort of show that is going to tell stories based on characters as opposed to any specific timeline.

In the end, what we’re most excited to see is for the whole team to pick up where they left off — regardless of if the show is back in January, February, or even March, that is happening.

