Fire Country season 2 premiere date: Our hopes for September

Now that we are into the month of September, are we any closer to getting some news on a Fire Country season 2 premiere date? We know that in theory, the answer to this is “yes” … but that also does not mean that we are altogether close to getting a lot of other details.

After all, the firefighter drama is at least three months behind where it typically should be right now when it comes to the writing / production cycle, and the failure of the studios to resolve the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes is the primary reason why. The requests both parties are making are more than reasonable, and also necessarily for a lot of these scripted entities to be back in production. We are at a point right now where it is no guarantee that Fire Country will be able to premiere in January, which had been our hope for at least a little while.

With all of this being said, it is pretty unrealistic for us to sit here and hope for some sort of big premiere-date announcement this month. The only thing we’re hoping is that the Max Thieriot drama can start to chart forward some production plans, and that the strikes are resolved over the next few weeks. CBS needs to be a leader in getting this done; if they aren’t, then you really run the risk here that they don’t have a season of 10-13 episodes. Major networks aren’t just going to delay the premieres and give us a full season after the fact.

No matter when the firefighter drama returns, we know the state of Bode will be at the center of much of everything. How can it not be? He sacrificed his freedom so that Freddy could earn his, but does that mean that he is going to be behind bars for some extended period of time?

