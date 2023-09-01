Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have a chance to dive head-first into the Max Thieriot drama after so much time away?

We would love to be able to come on board here and share some big, celebratory news all about the future of the series. Unfortunately, we can’t say that we’re anywhere near that lucky. There is no new episode of the show on the air tonight, and nor is there going to be one for the rest of the month, either. The long hiatus continues and to think, late September or early October is typically when these shows come on the air! Now, we’re at this crazy point where there isn’t even any info out there about scripts, let alone the start of filming.

The reasoning behind all of this is, of course, the same reason that has been here from the very beginning: The SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Or, to be more specific, the studios and streaming services not presenting the unions with a fair deal. We’re now past where we were back during the 2007-08 writers’ strike by a good measure, and who knows exactly just what is going to happen here on out.

We had hoped that entering Labor Day Weekend, there would be at least some sort of serious talks happening. There were with the writers for a while, but they broke off not too long ago. This means that at this point, late January is probably the earliest that Fire Country could be coming back, and we should note already that a 13-episode season now is very much in jeopardy.

Hopefully, this situation will give studios and streamers some sort of urgency — don’t they need that at this point?

