Fire Country season 2 premiere date: Is January possible?

Is there a chance that we end up seeing Fire Country season 2 premiere at some point in January? Is that too much to ask?

At this point, we tend to think that many of you are aware of the fact that the Max Thieriot drama has been delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike. Insofar as we know, there aren’t a lot of scripts formally written out there, and there are no production dates set. If this was a typical summer, the show would already have multiple installments in the can at this point.

Unfortunately, this is where we are right now because the studios and streamers have yet to pay writers and actors what they deserve in a new contract. We do not have a clear sense as of yet as to when all of this is going to end, but we certainly hope that it does over the next several weeks.

Now, we have written already that January is the best-case scenario for the return of Fire Country to CBS and for now, it absolutely is still possible. There are just a few different variables that will help in order to further dictate things one way or another. A part of it is when the strikes end, and another part is when the network actually wants to air the episodes.

Just consider this for a moment: More than likely, we are only getting 13 episodes for season 2. That means that CBS could opt to premiere the show in January and air them out with breaks; or, they could wait until late February and have fewer hiatuses. We tend to think they’d prefer the former since it would get the series on the air faster but in the end, it is really up to whatever they decide.

