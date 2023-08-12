Fire Country season 2 filming: Could it still kick off this fall?

If you are eager to get a little more news on Fire Country season 2 filming, at this point it is pretty hard to blame you. Just consider past trends! Typically, fall TV series are multiple weeks into production at this point and yet, we’re still waiting for more news on the Max Thieriot drama.

As for the reason why, it is ultimately rather simple here: Let’s just say that it has to do fully with the WGA strike, which is now more than 100 days in. When that ends, it is still going to take several weeks for scripts to be written before theoretically the cast and crew can return to set … and even that is up in the air due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. There is at least a little more time for that situation to be worked out.

Yesterday, we did at least get a small glimmer of hope as the WGA met with the collective body of streamers and studios known as the AMPTP, and it seems like negotiations will continue moving into the upcoming week. This is the first time in a while that we have seen this much progress since the strike began at the end of May. If a new deal can be worked out with writers by mid-September, there’s a chance that Fire Country season 2 production will kick off in November, depending on what happens with SAG-AFTRA. This means that a mid-to-late January premiere could still happen.

For now, the best thing to do is hope that writers and actors get recognized for the value they bring to the table, and that will lead to these shows getting underway again for the next batch of episodes. It probably goes without saying now, but it should be pretty clear that we want to see Fire Country back.

Also, remember that we’ve been left on a REALLY brutal cliffhanger regarding Bode’s future. Will we see what is on the other side before long?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Fire Country season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead and we don’t want you missing them.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







