Did Desean Terry leave The Morning Show, Daniel Henderson?

Did Desean Terry leave The Morning Show, and are we done with his character of Daniel Henderson following two seasons?

Well, let’s just say this — we wouldn’t be surprised if people out there have questions. Terry was a huge part of the first two seasons and in that sense, it made sense that he would be back and a part of the greater TMS ecosystem.

So why isn’t that the case? Well, there may not be a clear answer on this right now, but we can at least tell you that we’re not going to be seeing him around for the season. Here is what Terry had to say in a video on Instagram, while noting that the SAG-AFTRA strike makes it hard for him to get into specifics:

Some of y’all have reached out because you were anticipating seeing more of my work on this project that I’ve worked on, … I can’t say too much about anything because of the stipulation of the SAG-AFTRA strike, because I support my union and everything we’re fighting for [at the moment]. I did want to come on here and confirm for y’all that no, you will not be seeing that character this season. I’m disappointed about it as well, but I’m really grateful that there are folks who reached out who felt seen by that role and narrative.

Terry also noted in the caption for the post that “[we] need more complex and diverse characters on screen, so it’s always disheartening to see one that we love disappear. But rest assured, there’s more to come! My creative journey is ongoing and purposeful. Thank you to all the fans who have reached out!”

Is there always a chance that we could see the character back later?

You never know! We at least are aware that there is a season 4 coming for The Morning Show down the road, and this is something to be excited about.

