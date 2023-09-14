The Morning Show season 3 episode 3: Paul Marks’ impact

We do not necessarily think that this will come as a big shock but over the course of The Morning Show season 3, Paul Marks is a key player. When you bring in someone of Jon Hamm’s level of fame, of course you are hoping that they will bring some awesome stuff to the table.

So what do we know about the character already? That is not too challenging to figure out. This is a tech titan and someone who has his tendrils in a lot of different things — and he would love for one of them to be UBA. Whether or not that really happens remains to be seen but for now, it is something to think even more about.

As it turns out, from the very start of planning out this season the goal was to get Hamm on board. Here is some of what executive producer Michael Ellenberg had to say on the subject to The Hollywood Reporter:

“The entire season pivots around his moves … The audience will see what the dynamic is like with him and Alex Levy, but it’s a complicated one; it’s an emotional one. We also wanted someone who would be an equal force with Billy Crudup and Greta Lee [who plays UBA President Stella Bak]. The new man’s in town who can give them all what they want; there’s a big price to it. I don’t know that there was anyone better than Jon Hamm that we could have gotten for that role.”

As we do move further and further into the season, it is our hope that we do see all sides of who Paul is. Right now, the easiest theory to make is that he is 1) vindictive and 2) responsible for what happened to UBA in the premiere. However, is that really the case? You can argue things are a tad more complicated.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

