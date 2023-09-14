The Morning Show season 3 episode 3: EP on Alex’s struggle

As we prepare ourselves to see The Morning Show season 3 episode 3, it feels fair to say a lot of drama is coming — especially for one Alex Levy. After all, consider this for a moment! She is fighting for a larger piece of the pie at UBA, and she knows that she’s got at least some leverage to rise up the ranks. Doesn’t this organization need her? Where would they be otherwise?

Ultimately, we know at the moment that one of the big struggles at the heart of the season is the one between Alex and Cory. He is reluctant to give her any further control, and we understand more why as Paul Marks enters the picture. Clearly, he has his own plan for the long-term future that does not necessarily involve her being at the top.

So how complicated are things going to get here? In a word, very. Here is what executive producer Mimi Leder had to say on the subject to Deadline:

“She doesn’t trust Cory to change UBA for the better. She thinks of him as purely Machiavellian, and I think she’s right … She wants a seat at the table, but getting that seat might cost her more than she ever imagined when Paul Marks walks into the room. So I would say there’s this real power triangle between Cory, Paul and Alex in that part of Alex’s arc. That’s the beginning of her arc, but it’s her finding her voice and finding her power. And it’s a very heartbreaking, powerful story and journey that she goes on to find that voice.”

Of course, we want the best for Alex just as we want the best for a lot of these characters. We’d like for her to stay at UBA, but what does that look like? At this point, it feels rather fair to imagine that things are going to look and feel very much different on the other side of the hacking crisis — and that’s without even knowing who is responsible.

