The Morning Show season 3 episode 3: Paul Marks’ big secret?

As we prepare ourselves to see The Morning Show season 3 episode 3 on Apple TV+ next week, all eyes are on Paul Marks. After all, don’t they have to be at present?

Just reflect for a moment on what’s happening at UBA. The entire building was victim of a security hack, and the easy assumption to make (at least for the time being) is that this is an act of revenge stemming from what happened on the Hyperion rocket. UBA made him look foolish, so he may clearly be out to do the same.

Also, we’re aware now that Paul has some sort of history with Stella, judging by the photo that we saw at the end of the episode. Was she a mole on the inside? That’s not all that hard a thing to speculate about right now! Some interesting seeds have been planted, and we could see where a number of these go as we move further and further into what’s going to be a really messy season of this show.

Paul is certainly more threatening that he appears to anyone — that is one of the things that we can say with some confidence. He got his money from somewhere, right? Clearly, he also wants to build even more of a media empire behind him. We know that he’s charming, and there is certainly a good chance that he ends up being some sort of love interest for Alex. Yet, we do tend to think that we will progressively find out more and more over time, especially since nobody is going to stay quiet after this particular hack.

If there is one thing we can say with some confidence, it is that a massive storm is brewing here — and we are 100% excited to see where it eventually leads.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Morning Show, including some other season 3 episode 3 details

What do you most want to see moving into The Morning Show season 3 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







