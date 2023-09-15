Billions season 7 episode 7: Chuck and Wendy team up?

As we move into Billions season 7 episode 7 on Showtime, we could be at a pretty pivotal point for at least a few characters.

Now, we should note here that the title for this installment is “DMV” and on the surface, that may not sound like the most exciting thing. After all, is there anything less exciting than going to the DMV? Of course, that is assuming that this is even what this is a reference to. Realistically, the title is probably referring to the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia, which also goes by that name. This makes a little more sense, as well, when you think pretty hard about what the story needs to be for Mike Prince at this point as he continues to work in order to ensure that he gets power and becomes President.

Below, you can check out the full Billions season 7 episode 7 synopsis with some other updates all about what lies ahead:

Prince’s latest play promises to enhance his political platform but puts Philip in a tough position. Chuck and Wendy face a family crisis as a consequence of Senior’s poor judgement. Wags and Scooter team up to boost employee morale at Prince Cap.

Ultimately, it does make some element of sense that Chuck and Wendy do spend at least some time together here. Just think for a moment about where they were at the start of the series! This is a throwback to that in some ways and as strange as it may seem to think we’re not that far from the end, it does feel right to point that out right now! Following episode 6, we are officially at the halfway point and we’ll have to wait and see what happens from here.

