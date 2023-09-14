American Horror Story: Delicate trailer: The dilemma for Anna

With the premiere of American Horror Story: Delicate just under a week away, FX is starting to share more content. That includes a new trailer, one that gives you a slightly better sense of the challenges ahead for Emma Roberts’ character of Anna.

What does she want more — an Oscar or a baby? Is this really a question that professional actresses act? It seems like the easy answer is a baby, but it’s possible that there is a heavy satirical element to this season. After all, it certainly wouldn’t be the first time that we saw the show do something like that!

In the aforementioned trailer (watch here), you learn a little bit further that there is something clearly off about Kim Kardashian’s character — she seems to be someone who is out to ensure Anna has everything she wants, but at what cost? Is there some sort of Faustian arrangement that comes out of this? That has to be a concern based on a lot of what the trailer is bringing to the table.

This new preview is of course full of chilling moments, but at the same time there are a few other things that it brings to the table also. Take, for starters, a character who seems to be a professional rival for Anna within the Oscar race, someone who is only 21 years old and is going to do whatever she can to use that to get a leg up. There is stress that Anna will have at home, but also at work. This means that there’s a lot that you should prepare for in advance … both in terms of scares and notable story moments. Just go ahead and prepare yourselves in advance here, okay?

