American Horror Story: Delicate premiere: What we know

As we prepare for the American Horror Story: Delicate premiere on FX next week, what can we say for sure? We realize already that this is going to be one of the most anticipated seasons in a while, with curiosity being a big reason why.

Is there a lot of controversy surrounding Kim Kardashian’s appearance on the show? Absolutely, but at the same time, it is going to bring in viewers. It is hard to deny that. The major question is whether or not the series itself will be good enough to keep people watching; this show does have a tendency, after all, to be rather polarizing in its own right.

Now that we have seen some teasers for American Horror Story: Delicate and gotten a better sense of what it will look like, why not revisit what we know about episode 1? Check out the synopsis below to learn more about it:

After multiple failed attempts of IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her – and her pursuit of motherhood. Written by Halley Feiffer; directed by Jessica Yu.

Alcott is the character played by Emma Roberts, and we know already from the trailers that Kardashian is playing some sort of personal or professional confidante to her. The idea here is for her to wage an Oscar campaign while also working to become a mother … and that is where some of the chaos is going to come into play. Is someone really after her and if so, who? These are the central questions that could define the season.

