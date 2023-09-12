American Horror Story: Delicate premiere promo: Dreams fall apart

With the premiere of American Horror Story: Delicate coming to FX in just over a week, what better time to dive into a new teaser? Based on what we’re seeing now courtesy of the network right now, we are preparing to see a season with surprises, danger, and a whole lot more.

Also, let’s just say that it is starting to become increasingly clear what Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian are bringing to the table. (Billie Lourd, pictured above, is also a part of this season, but there are some details about her that remain very much to be determined.

If you head over to the link here, you can see Kardashian taking on the role of some sort of manager / support system for Roberts’ character, a successful actress in the midst of an Oscar campaign. She claims that she wants to do whatever she can to help her get everything she’s always dreamed of, from career success to starting a family. This is where some of the big twists start to come into play — what happens when Emma’s character starts to think that someone is after her baby? It goes without saying that mentally, she may start to crumble, and all of this will get the ball rolling on a series of other twists.

The first five episodes of American Horror Story: Delicate are going to air weekly; after that, there will be some sort of a break. A good chunk of the season has already been filmed, but the ending will have to wait until we get to the other side of the SAG-AFTRA strike. Unfortunately, for now there is not that much of an end in sight here. (Why can’t these people just be paid what they deserve?)

