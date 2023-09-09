American Horror Story: Delicate spoilers: A secret plot?

As we get ever closer to the premiere of American Horror Story over on FX, why not discuss the latest preview? This one does start to get us closer to answers on something that a lot of people out there understandably want to know — the actual story of the season.

For those who are currently unaware, Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian & Cara Delevingne are the three stars of the season, and all indications right now are that Roberts’ character is a big-name star who is doing everything in her power to get pregnant. However, is some sort of mysterious force trying to keep that from happening? She starts to think so…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more AMERICAN HORROR STORY videos!

If you head over to the link here, you can see that aforementioned preview, and also take note of Kardashian’s character trying to keep her from spiraling out of control. She indicates to her that nothing is probably as she currently thinks, but is she going to listen? Or, is it possible that she is in on whatever is going on here?

One of the things that is quite interesting about the season right now is that there are a few different variables at play here at the same time. You have, for starters, a mystery here as we try to figure out what is really going on with the possibly pregnancy. Then, of course there is also that element of horror — and a lot of the previews we’ve seen so far suggest that there are going to be some significant shocks and scares on the story this time around. Doesn’t that make at least some sense, given that at times, we have seen the franchise veer away from more traditional horror?

Related – Be sure to see the full trailer now heading into American Horror Story: Delicate

What are you most excited to see right now on American Horror Story: Delicate?

Be sure to sound off now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back to get some other insight.

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







