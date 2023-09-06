American Horror Story: Delicate trailer finally sets up story

We’ve heard so much about American Horror Story: Delicate over the past month or so, but within that, there have been still questions. Take, for starters, what the story will actually be here.

While FX may still be staying away from any sort of official synopsis as of right now, we can at least tell you that the series revolves around a famous actress (played by Emma Roberts) who has been struggling to conceive with her partner (Matt Czuchry). It seems as though Kim Kardashian is playing someone close in her orbit, but is there more to her than it is first clear?

You can watch the full trailer here and at the end of it the show confirms that Roberts, Kardashian, and Czuchry (best known for The Resident) are joined by Cara Delevingne, Billie Lourd (pictured above from last season), Denis O’Hare, Leslie Grossman and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez. There is a mixture of new and familiar faces on this season, not that this should surprise anyone out there.

In general, it does feel like Delicate could be going for more jump-scares than we’ve seen on the franchise in a good while, and it absolutely feels like we are moving a little more into the direction of traditional horror. This is a slight change from last season, which really used the scares to tell the shocking and painful truth about the AIDS epidemic in New York City. We know that a lot of seasons of this show are feast-or-famine, and there is no denying that Kim can be a rather polarizing name as a part of the cast; yet, we’re trying to have hope that this season proves to be as good as some of the other top-tier iterations we have seen over the years.

