American Horror Story: Delicate promo: FX shares first real footage

It is true that we’ve seen a lot of promotion so far for American Horror Story: Delicate, but there has been a common thread among all of it. All of those photos and videos we’ve seen with the spiders and the blonde wigs is not actually from the show itself. Instead, it is just a part of the same sort of elaborate preview campaign that is similar to what we’ve seen from past seasons of the franchise.

The truth here is that when it comes to actual footage for upcoming seasons, FX does tend to be rather footage. With that in mind, we’re happy to have what we do within this piece!

If you head over to the link here, you can see a preview for a lot of FX’s upcoming programs that gives you a small window into what’s ahead on season 12 of the horror anthology, complete with glimpses of Kim Kardashian (now with dark hair) as her character says “enjoy this” to someone. Meanwhile, Emma Roberts’ character clearly wants to see a screen during an ultrasound. It remains to be seen where a lot of this will go, but we know that pregnancy is a huge part of the story this time around and it does appear as though we are getting a contemporary setting.

Now, the big question for American Horror Story: Delicate is if it can really balance out everything going on here. If you are the producers, you want things to be a little bit scary, a little bit campy, and above all memorable. You don’t want anything to be too over-the-top or reliant solely on shock value.

There is still no denying that Kardashian is the biggest x-factor of the series and honestly, it is hard to see it any other way. She is going to get viewers to the show, but there are also those disinterested in watching it, as well, due to her present. How will all of this play out in the ratings?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

