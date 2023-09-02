American Horror Story: Delicate promo: Why all the spiders?

FX has put out another new promo for American Horror Story: Delicate leading into its premiere later on this month, and there is one thing that may not surprise you at all at this point — spiders are a huge part of it again.

If you head over to the link here, you can see another preview that puts the focus on three of the main stars in Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts, and Cara Delevingne. Emma and Kim seem to be playing the expected mothers, while Cara is playing some who is administering some sort of treatment. Is she helping or hurting them? That seems to be one of the real mysteries here.

Now, what are the spiders meant to represent, especially when it comes to birth? You can argue that this is all pretty surface-level, as it is meant to remind all of us on something that, in particular, we are meant to fear — there aren’t a lot of spider-lovers out there, after all. Or, it could be a reference to a sort of tangled web that is being woven by these characters in order to protect whatever it is that they care about.

Is there a chance that something more is going on here? In theory sure, but what could it be? We do think that they will have a greater thematic representation in the story but odds are, they won’t be anywhere near as prominent as they are in a lot of promotional material right now. At the end of the day, you can argue that the show is intentionally throwing a lot of them at us right now for the sole purpose of getting you intrigued about something in the show beyond just the cast.

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

