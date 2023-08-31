American Horror Story: Delicate: New Emma Roberts posters!

With the September 20 premiere of American Horror Story rapidly approaching, why not check out some new posters?

The more and more of the marketing campaign that we get for this season, the more one thing is clear: FX really wants to utilize a few different things to get people psyched about what lies ahead. Whether or not it works, meanwhile, remains to be seen.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more AMERICAN HORROR STORY videos!

First and foremost, let’s talk about Emma Roberts. She is the subject of several new posters that are over on the show’s official Twitter, and the end goal here does not feel all that complicated at the end of the day. What the network is trying to do here is simple: Appeal to some longtime fans of the past eleven seasons. Roberts has a lot of credibility thanks to all of the fun and super-iconic roles she’s played over the years. It is smart to lean into that! (Billie Lourd, pictured above, is another iconic performer.)

Then, you have Kim Kardashian. There’s a risk factor here since she’s one of the most polarizing stars alive — you are going to get viewers watching out of curiosity, but cynics may be quick to bail on the show if they find her performance underwhelming. She’s marketed heavily in the posters so clearly, American Horror Story is not shying away from her.

The last thing FX is marketing heavily? For some reason, spiders. There are tangled webs and variations of these creatures in just about every poster we’ve seen for the series. Odds are, they will have at least a thematic connection to what’s ahead … even if they are not present in every scene. For the time being, this is at least what we think is ahead!

Related – Get some more news on Part 2 of American Horror Story: Delicate

What do you most want to see moving into American Horror Story: Delicate, and do you think these posters are effective for pushing the show?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to then also come back to get some other updates.

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







