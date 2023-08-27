American Horror Story: Delicate: When will Part 2 air?

There are certainly a few things to be excited about leading into American Horror Story: Delicate on FX next month, but let’s look ahead! Or, to be specific, let’s look far ahead for a moment as to when we could actually see the entirety of the season air.

In light of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the cable network is already doing something rather different with this show in splitting it up into halves. You will get to see the first portion of season 12 (starring Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts) soon, while the second half is on hold … but for how long?

Well, the obvious answer here is that we’re going to be stuck waiting however long it takes for the actors and writers across all TV to be paid what they deserve. Our hope is that this will happen within the next month, and that would lead to everyone returning to work at some point before the end of the year. From there, you could see the show actually return with its second half of episodes in January or February.

What can you expect to see in general across the season?

For those who have not heard, Delicate is a batch of episodes that is themed around pregnancy, and also just how far certain people are going to go in order to keep such a pregnancy from happening. We anticipate that there will be danger … but do the spiders in all of the promo art mean anything? We’re hesitant to confirm that just yet, largely due to the fact that this is an entire universe that does speak in metaphors at times with some of its promotion. You can’t always take everything strictly at face value.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

