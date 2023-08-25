American Horror Story: Delicate teaser spotlights Emma Roberts

As we await the premiere of American Horror Story: Delicate on FX in a matter of weeks, we have another teaser to dive into! Much like the earlier one highlighting Kim Kardashian, this one is taking an up-close-and-personal look at one of the main players in the anthology series.

What’s the difference here? Well, this time around, we are putting the focus more on someone else notable in Emma Roberts. The actress is one of the leads of the new batch of episodes, and we know that she has a long and storied history with the franchise already. Sure, we recognize that it will be hard to top the high highs of American Horror Story: Coven, but we are excited to see her try here!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more AMERICAN HORROR STORY videos!

So what do we know about Roberts’ character in season 12? Both this teaser (watch here) and some other indications suggest that she is playing a woman who wants to be a mother, with the big issue being that some sort of force could be trying to stop that from happening. We know that a lot of the teasers that are out there suggest that spiders are going to play a significant role in the story, but is that really it? Or, is this a case of the eight-legged creatures just being a way to highlight the show visually?

No matter, the series keeps being highlighted as some sort of feminist update on Rosemary’s Baby and pregnancy seems to be a big part of the story — we are certainly excited to see what could be coming here, but simultaneously also nervous at the same time. Remember that American Horror Story is historically a pretty feast-or-famine show. There are occasions where it is incredibly entertaining, but also ones where it fails to hit anywhere close to what the producers are setting up in advance. This season is especially tricky, given that much of it shot during the writers’ strike, rendering it unable to do any sort of last-minute rewrites on-set.

Related – Be sure to get a few more details on the American Horror Story: Delicate premiere

What are you most hoping to see across American Horror Story: Delicate when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







