American Horror Story: Delicate premiere spoilers: The foundation

The premiere of American Horror Story: Delicate is a little less than a month away at FX — do you want to learn a little more about it? It has been known for a while that motherhood and pregnancy could be central themes of the narrative here — but the same could be said for a quest for fame. That is something that has defined a lot of people over the years, as you have to wonder about imagine and also how this can attract dangerous people in your life.

Also, we do think this idea of fame is probably what made Kim Kardashian a choice for one of the leads — after all, she is aware of what happens with stardom more than almost anyone.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more AMERICAN HORROR STORY videos!

So how is this journey going to start up next month? In order to better set the stage, the folks at the network have released the official synopsis for episode 1, which is titled “Multiply Thy Pain.” Take a look at it below, per SpoilerTV:

After multiple failed attempts of IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her – and her pursuit of motherhood. Written by Halley Feiffer; directed by Jessica Yu.

We know that the entirety of this season was written by Feiffer, which makes it different from other installments we have seen in the past. There is more of a singular focus here, and we hope that this will lead to a story that is more controlled. After all, we have seen on many occasions already stories within this world veer in all sorts of different directions, and often with more characters than were ever needed to make a show like this work in the first place.

Related – Be sure to get some more news related to American Horror Story: Delicate, including more on the cast

What do you think about these early details for the American Horror Story: Delicate premiere?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







