Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 3: Miguel has doubts

In less than twelve hours, you are going to have a chance to see Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 3 — want to get a sneak peek?

Well, let’s just start things off here by saying that within this episode, you are going to have a chance to see Tommy and Diamond do whatever they can in order to further along their latest business venture. It seems, after all, that they have a perfect spot for their drug empire to expand — prison. In particular, a place that Diamond already knows all too well.

If there is one problem that they are running into right now, you can argue that it’s a rather good one — they have to find a way to move product, and quite quickly. This is why they are going back to Miguel and in the sneak peek here, you can get a reasonable idea of what sort of stories are coming from here on out. You’re going to have a chance to see Tommy Egan and Diamond do what they can to get more product, but it is fair to say that Miguel has his fair share of doubts. After all, he is pretty darn confused as to how they can get as much supply as they have in a fairly short period of time.

In the end, we do tend to think that we’re going to get some more insight as to how this new pipeline is working in this episode; just don’t tend to think that it’s going to go perfect for Tommy over time. Even though he is as ruthless and determined as they come, he is far from impervious to mistakes. They happen with him, just like they happen for more or less everyone else out there.

