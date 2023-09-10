Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Tommy’s secret

For those unaware, you will have to wait a little while to see Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 4 — a story titled “The Devil’s in the Details.” Will it still be worth the wait? For now, we tend to assume so! This is an episode that will have the challenge of topping the three episodes that came before it and if the first two episodes are any indication, the show has made a pretty significant step forward this time around. The characters are stronger and the action is very much intense.

Of course, the real question we have with this show at this point is whether or not these characters can ever trust each other fully. Has it really ever worked out? Tommy has a partnership-of-sorts at the moment with Diamond, but how long is that going to work? For more on that, including some possible secrets, check out the full Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 4 synopsis below:

Tommy and Diamond keep dangerous secrets from each other, Jenard clashes with his crew, and Vic teams up with Claudia one last time.

Speaking of people who almost always keep things from each other, isn’t this story for Vic and Claudia going to end in disaster? At the moment, it is really hard to envision any other outcome here. These two just have this really terrible habit where they tend to think they always know best. Also, both of them always get roped in to whatever is going on with their father Walter. We’ve said this a few times already, but it still feels obvious — the best thing the Flynns could ever do is get away from each other.

Of course, within the world of Power, we’re not sure how many characters are always that self-aware. They often fail at seeing the forest through the trees.

