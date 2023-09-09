Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 3: Tommy vs. Walter

Just in case you were wondering if Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 3 was going to live up to the hype of the first two … well, let’s just say that we’ve got some answers.

Based on the promo that aired following the events of episode 2, Tommy’s going to continue to be on the warpath, and of course that is going to exist across multiple fronts. Which one do we care about the most? That’s really not that hard to figure out, all things considered: The one where he is trying to get justice for Liliana after her death at the end of season 1.

Within this preview, you see Joseph Sikora’s character go to some extreme lengths to figure out who took down his business partner, and at the same time, you see a pretty tense conversation between Walter and Claudia all about it. If he ever figures out that she is responsible, don’t you think that he is going to kill her? For the time being, that does not seem like an altogether hard conclusion to draw here.

At some point during this same episode, you are also going to see Walter and Tommy facing off directly. This is not something that we get all that often on the show and honestly, that shouldn’t come as some big surprise. It’s pretty darn clear that the producers are trying to save some of the good stuff for select episodes — also, they probably can’t have these two around each other all that much in fear that they will kill one another almost immediately. You have to space things out a little bit!

(With this being said, we do need to see Walter Flynn be a little bit more aggressive and deadly — there have been some times in this series where it feels like Tommy could cancel Christmas on him in the blink of an eye.)

