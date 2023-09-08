Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 3: The prison gambit

Do you want to look ahead to Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 3 on Starz next week? Let’s just say that there is a lot to look forward to! Also, we have … ice cream? Given that the title for this installment is “War & Ice Cream,” we are left to wonder.

Of course, beyond just this we are also left to wonder a little bit more here about how Tommy and Diamond are going to work to further expand their business. We know that the two are charting a new path after everything went awry last season, and one of the biggest challenges comes via finding the right distribution. As you would imagine, that is one of those things that is so much easier said than done at the end of the day. After all, not everyone is going to be super-receptive to lending a helping hand!

So could prison actually be a viable solution for these characters as they start to lay the groundwork for the future? It feels like that, at least based on the Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 3 synopsis below:

Tommy and Diamond expand their business to prisons, the Feds put together a task force to take down CBI, and Jenard struggles to maintain control.

Let’s now go ahead and make one thing very much clear: We don’t want to see the Feds win. However, we do hope that this synopsis is a signal that they won’t be idiots in Chicago, either. Trying to make believable law enforcement has been one of the bigger struggles that this franchise has had over the years. A lot of the time, they come across as being completely in the dark about what’s going on in the city — it’s either this or that they are trying to frame some of the wrong people. Since when is any of this good?

