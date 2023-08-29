Power Book IV: Force season 3 renewal: Why no news as of yet?

Is it wrong for us to be wondering already about a Power Book IV: Force season 3 renewal over at Starz? In some ways, we absolutely think so. If you think about it, the vast majority of shows out there have to wait for their entire season (if not longer) to get more news on the long-term future.

However, we’ve become a little bit spoiled with this Power franchise over the years. Should we count the ways here for a moment? Well, let’s start by noting the fact that often, both Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book III: Raising Kanan get renewals really early on in the process — it helps them to shoot far in advance, and it also gives the network a lot of flexibility as to when these shows could actually air.

So why has that not happened here with the Joseph Sikora series, especially since filming for season 2 wrapped up so many months ago? The easiest answer we can give you is that as of right now, it doesn’t really matter if Starz orders more episodes or not — they cannot film or even start the planning process until the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are done. (In other words, when writers and actors get a contract that represents their immense value to this industry.) If a renewal came out tomorrow, for example, it would not actually do much other than just indicate the show will be coming back. That is news that could really come out over time anytime.

The only thing that we all have to be aware of at present is that the strikes do limit the amount of press that can be done in advance. Because of that, we need to be engaged in as much grassroots marketing as we can about this show! Crazy as it may seem on paper, there may be a lot of people out there who honestly don’t even know that Power Book IV: Force is back on the air a little bit later this week.

If the series generates a lot of subscriber revenue for the network, it will come back. This situation is not more complicated than that.

